Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Raised to $39.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVET. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.
CVET stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.
In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,241 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
