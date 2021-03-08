Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Raised to $39.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVET. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,241 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.