Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,000,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the January 28th total of 14,990,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,944.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $756,790. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Coty alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $21,712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at $8,045,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.