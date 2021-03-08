Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $36,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

