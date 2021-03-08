Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

