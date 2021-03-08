Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $42.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Core-Mark traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 4584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CORE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
