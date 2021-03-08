Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $42.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Core-Mark traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 4584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CORE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,823,000 after buying an additional 212,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,909,000 after buying an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.