Contrasting Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.52%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.37%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $370.08 million 2.05 $51.33 million $1.24 14.51 F.N.B. $1.54 billion 2.73 $387.00 million $1.18 11.08

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 0.94% 0.52% 0.05% F.N.B. 21.08% 6.83% 0.90%

Summary

F.N.B. beats Amerant Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 10, 2020, it operated 27 banking centers comprising 19 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, Texas, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 369 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

