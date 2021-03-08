Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.72. 44,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,655. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.