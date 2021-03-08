CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in CONMED by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $20,689,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4,323.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,093.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,573 shares of company stock worth $4,422,864 in the last three months. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

