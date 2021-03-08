Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

