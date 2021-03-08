Comparing Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) & InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -11.10% -10.98% -5.59% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12%

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and InVivo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 15.01 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -395.36 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tandem Diabetes Care and InVivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 9 0 2.69 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus target price of $118.62, indicating a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats InVivo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin delivery system with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers. Its products in development include t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. Further, the company offers Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Dexcom, Inc. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

