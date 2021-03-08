Comparing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get National Bankshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Bankshares and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.39%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential downside of 24.90%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and PacWest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.94 million 4.29 $17.47 million $2.65 13.48 PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 3.32 $468.64 million $3.90 9.94

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 30.34% 8.23% 1.15% PacWest Bancorp -98.27% 6.14% 0.86%

Summary

National Bankshares beats PacWest Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. National Bankshares, Inc. operates 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture-backed businesses, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of October 14, 2020, it had 72 full-service branches located in the state of California, one branch in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch in Denver, Colorado; and loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.