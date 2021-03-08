Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
CMWAY stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $69.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.98.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.
Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.