Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CMWAY stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $69.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is presently 85.45%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

