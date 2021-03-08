Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Shares of FIX stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 206.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 56.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

