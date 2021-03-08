Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
