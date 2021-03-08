Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

