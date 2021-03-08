Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. 3,591,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,447. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

