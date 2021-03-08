Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 879,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 686,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Coherent by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Coherent by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coherent by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $235.18 on Monday. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $264.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.88.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

