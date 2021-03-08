CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.17

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 59,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.