Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clearway Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues were lower than expected. The company is gaining from North American operations, and utility-scale renewable as well as natural gas-fired power generation units having low operational risks. Clearway Energy's new generation fleet ensures high fleet availability and modest maintenance-related expenditures. The drop-down agreement with Clearway Group will further expand renewable operation. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Clearway Energy generates a substantial volume of electricity from renewable sources, subject to favorable weather conditions that cannot be always assured. Underperformance of third-party transmission lines that are used to supply electricity may negatively impact the company.”

CWEN has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.28. 44,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,374. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

