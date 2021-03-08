Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Ameren worth $52,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of AEE opened at $72.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

