Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 24,282 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $48,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

OC opened at $80.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.