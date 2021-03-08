Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 144,712 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,447,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,712 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $55,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

