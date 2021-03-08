Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli’s (LDSVF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LDSVF. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $8,864.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8,947.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,752.16. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $6,428.00 and a 52 week high of $9,880.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.