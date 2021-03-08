Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,920,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

