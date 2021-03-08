ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Volume Tops $179,184.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $179,184.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.12 or 0.00459894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00076902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00081562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.00457127 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

