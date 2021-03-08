Chainlink 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.35 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $29.04 or 0.00056163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $11.95 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.00791144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042195 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

