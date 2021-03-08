CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

