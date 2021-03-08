Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $66,678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $3,358,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

