Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

