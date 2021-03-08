Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Centrica stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

