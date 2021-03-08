Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.48

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 1909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.