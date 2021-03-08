CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.69.

CNP opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

