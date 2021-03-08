Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CELTF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

