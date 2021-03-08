Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 113,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 718,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 124,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 1,326,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,352,916. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.