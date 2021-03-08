CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

