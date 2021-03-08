Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $327.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.