Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 129,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 102,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Specifically, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $44,722.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,863 and sold 7,710 shares valued at $257,199. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $648.00 million, a PE ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

