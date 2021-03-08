CarLotz (LOTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

