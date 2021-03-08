Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $132.28 on Monday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.08.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.