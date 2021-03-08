Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post $63.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $258.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after buying an additional 630,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

