Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.11

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 15196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Get Capri alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.