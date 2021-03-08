Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of Capital & Regional stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

