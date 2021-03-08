Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,308,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after buying an additional 381,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CNNE stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

