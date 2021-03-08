Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director David A. Winter Buys 5,000 Shares

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director David A. Winter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.62 per share, with a total value of C$18,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,727.94.

CNE stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 73,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,175. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$649.84 million and a P/E ratio of 32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.67.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.