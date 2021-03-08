Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.