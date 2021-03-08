Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,260 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 36.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,953,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 222,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,611,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

