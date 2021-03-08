Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,211 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.