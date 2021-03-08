Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

