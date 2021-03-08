Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CALX opened at $38.93 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 278.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

