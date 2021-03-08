Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,959.44.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Monday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,008.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,959.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,397,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,615,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

