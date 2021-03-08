C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $95.15 on Monday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $19,499,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

